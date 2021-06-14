The Riffcast: “They capitalized”

After a loss to LA, Utah took a film day in Hollywood.

Donovan Mitchell on what caused the pain in his right ankle: "It’s when I land. It’s been just trying to manage it. I don’t really know what else to tell you; I don’t want to say too much. It was just the landing, but I’m good. I’ll be ready for Game 4."

