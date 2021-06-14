Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images
The Riffcast: “They capitalized”
After a loss to LA, Utah took a film day in Hollywood.
Donovan Mitchell on what caused the pain in his right ankle: "It’s when I land. It’s been just trying to manage it. I don’t really know what else to tell you; I don’t want to say too much. It was just the landing, but I’m good. I’ll be ready for Game 4."
Alema Harrington previewed Game 4 of Jazz-Clippers.
