Utah Jazz v New Orleans Pelicans
NEW ORLEANS, LA - MARCH 4: Mike Conley #11 of the Utah Jazz drives to the basket during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on March 4, 2022 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

The Riffcast: Pelicans hand Jazz first loss since All-Star break

Posted: Mar 05, 2022

The Jazz trailed by their largest margin this season — 37 points. 

JP Chunga recapped the 124-90 loss in New Orleans.

