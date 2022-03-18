Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images
The Riffcast: No Donovan Mitchell tonight against LA
After a record-breaking performance in the third quarter against Chicago, Donovan Mitchell is out with a right calf contusion.
Injury report:
OUT - Udoka Azubuike (right ankle sprain)
OUT - Bojan Bogdanovic (left calf strain)
OUT - Donovan Mitchell (right calf contusion)
OUT - Danuel House (left knee bone bruise)
QUESTIONABLE - Trent Forrest (right wrist sprain)
— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 17, 2022
JP Chunga previews tonight’s matchup against the Clippers.
