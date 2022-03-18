LA Clippers v Utah Jazz
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - DECEMBER 15: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz looks to shoot a free throwduring the game against the LA Clippers on December 15, 2021 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

The Riffcast: No Donovan Mitchell tonight against LA

Posted: Mar 18, 2022

After a record-breaking performance in the third quarter against Chicago, Donovan Mitchell is out with a right calf contusion. 

JP Chunga previews tonight’s matchup against the Clippers.

