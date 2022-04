The Jazz handed Memphis just their third loss without Ja Morant.

That sigh of relief you just heard came from Salt Lake City, where the Jazz survived another blown lead in the fourth quarter to beat the Grizzlies in OT and clinch a playoff spot. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) April 6, 2022

JP Chunga recapped the overtime win against the Grizz and previewed Jazz-Thunder.

