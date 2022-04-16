Utah Jazz v Dallas Mavericks
DALLAS, TX - MARCH 27: The Utah Jazz huddle up during the game against the Dallas Mavericks on March 27, 2022 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
The Riffcast: Jazz start playoffs on the road

Posted: Apr 15, 2022

The Jazz face the Mavericks for the fifth time this season - this time it counts.

JP Chunga previews Game 1 in Dallas.

