Utah Jazz v Miami Heat
MIAMI, FL - NOVEMBER 6: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz drives to the basket during the game against the Miami Heat on November 6, 2021 at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida.
Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

The Riffcast: Jazz rally comes up short in Miami

Posted: Nov 07, 2021

Down 19 with 5 minutes late, the Jazz made the Heat defend to the last possession. Donovan Mitchell missed a potential game-tying three. 

JP Chunga recapped the loss.

