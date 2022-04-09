Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images
The Riffcast: Jazz lose fourth quarter lead to Suns
The Jazz entered the fourth quarter with a 17-point lead. They ended the frame with a loss - 111-105. It was the sixth time they've lost this season while giving up a double-digit lead in the fourth.
Phoenix just does such a good job of not just disgusing their actions but disguising them within the same set. Looks just like a previous one but here they actually go to Spain P&R. The result is a throw ahead to Bridges who drives and finishes. pic.twitter.com/wedj2ElBEB
— Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) April 9, 2022
JP Chunga recapped Jazz-Suns.
