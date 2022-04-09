Phoenix Suns v Utah Jazz
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - APRIL 8: Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns dribbles the ball during the game against the Utah Jazz on April 8, 2022 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
The Riffcast: Jazz lose fourth quarter lead to Suns

Posted: Apr 09, 2022

The Jazz entered the fourth quarter with a 17-point lead. They ended the frame with a loss - 111-105. It was the sixth time they've lost this season while giving up a double-digit lead in the fourth.

JP Chunga recapped Jazz-Suns.

