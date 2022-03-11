Utah Jazz v San Antonio Spurs
SAN ANTONIO, TX - FEBRUARY 3: Head Coach Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs hugs Head Coach Quin Snyder of the Utah Jazz before the game between the two teams on February 3, 2018 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.
Mark Sobhani

The Riffcast: Jazz face Spurs with Popovich milestone on the line

Posted: Mar 11, 2022

Win one more win, Gregg Popovich can move to number one all-time in coaching victories. 

JP Chunga previews tonight’s game in San Antonio.

Alexander-Walker, Nickeil, Gay, Rudy, Hernangomez, Juancho, Snyder, Quin, Jazz
