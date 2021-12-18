Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images
The Riffcast: Jazz drop front end to Spurs, play Wizards tonight
On the front end of a back-to-back, the Jazz faced the surging Spurs. With the 126-124 result, San Antonio has won 7 of the last 11.
Don: 27p | 5r | 4a | 3 3pm | 2s | 1b
JC: 21p | 4r | 3 3pm | 2a | 2s
Mike: 18p | 6a | 4 3pm | 1b
Rudy: 16p | 14r | 2a | 2b
Bojan: 16p | 5r | 2a | 1s
Royce: 11p | 5r | 4a
Hassan: 8p | 4r
Joe: 5p | 4a | 2r | 1s | 1b
Ocho: 4p | 4r | 2a | 1b pic.twitter.com/a2Io2wOFnH
— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 18, 2021
JP Chunga recapped Utah’s loss and looked ahead to tonight’s game against Washington.
