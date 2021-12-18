San Antonio Spurs v Utah Jazz
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - DECEMBER 17: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz dribbles the ball during the game against the San Antonio Spurs on December 17, 2021 at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

The Riffcast: Jazz drop front end to Spurs, play Wizards tonight

Posted: Dec 18, 2021

On the front end of a back-to-back, the Jazz faced the surging Spurs. With the 126-124 result, San Antonio has won 7 of the last 11. 

JP Chunga recapped Utah’s loss and looked ahead to tonight’s game against Washington.

Conley, Mike, Gobert, Rudy, Mitchell, Donovan, Snyder, Quin, Jazz
