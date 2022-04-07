Oklahoma City Thunder v Utah Jazz
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - APRIL 6: Hassan Whiteside #21 of the Utah Jazz /drives to the basket during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on April 6, 2022 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

The Riffcast: Jazz bigs lead Utah against OKC

Posted: Apr 07, 2022

Rudy Gobert and Hassan Whiteside combine for 35 points and 21 rebounds in Utah’s 137-101 win against Thunder.

JP Chunga recapped win.

