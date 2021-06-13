Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images
The Riffcast: “I’ll be ready for Game 4”
Paul George finished with 31 points - his first 30 point game since April 23. It pushed LA to a 132-106 win.
Don: 30p | 5 3pm | 5r | 4a | 2s
Joe: 19p | 5 3pm | 4r | 2a | 1s
JC: 14p | 4 3pm | 3r | 3a | 1s
Rudy: 12p | 10r | 1b | 1s | 4-4 ft
Royce: 12p | 6r | 4 3pm | 2a | 2s
Bojan: 9p | 4t | 1a | 4-4 ft
Fav: 4r | 2p#podiumpostgame | @podiumhq pic.twitter.com/Jg1GiBYHeX
— utahjazz (@utahjazz) June 13, 2021
JP Chunga recapped Game 3 of Jazz-Clippers.
