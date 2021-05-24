Memphis Grizzlies v Utah Jazz - Game One
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - MAY 23: Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies drives to the basket against the Utah Jazz during Round 1, Game 1 of the the 2021 NBA Playoffs on May 23, 2021 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Jeff Swinger/NBAE via Getty Images

The Riffcast: Foul trouble, turnovers, and a late scratch

Posted: May 24, 2021

The Jazz were down by 17 in the final quarter only to pull within 3 points on the final possession. 

JP Chunga recaps Game 1 of Jazz-Grizzlies.

