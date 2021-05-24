Jeff Swinger/NBAE via Getty Images
The Riffcast: Foul trouble, turnovers, and a late scratch
The Jazz were down by 17 in the final quarter only to pull within 3 points on the final possession.
Bojan: 29p | 4 3pm | 3r | 3s | 9-9 ft
Mike: 22p | 11a | 6r | 1b | 7-7 ft
Rudy: 15r | 11p | 3b
JC: 14p | 3r | 2a | 2b | 4-4 ft
Derrick: 12p | 11r | 4b
Joe: 11p | 3 3pm | 2r | 2a
Georges: 7p | 3r | 2a
Royce: 5r | 3p | 3a#podiumpostgame | @podiumhq pic.twitter.com/hDz3VsSFs0
— utahjazz (@utahjazz) May 24, 2021
JP Chunga recaps Game 1 of Jazz-Grizzlies.
Listen and Subscribe:
NEXT UP: