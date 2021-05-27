2021 NBA Playoffs - Memphis Grizzlies v Utah Jazz
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - MAY 26: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz interviews after Round 1, Game 2 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs on May 26, 2021 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

The Riffcast: “Do what I do”

Posted: May 27, 2021

Donovan Mitchell returned to the lineup after being out since April 16. 

Mike Conley joined John Stockton and Rickey Green. 

And Rudy Gobert protected the rim.

JP Chunga recapped Game 2 of Jazz-Grizzlies.

