Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole hit 14 combined threes and were instrumental in a fourth quarter flurry to beat the Jazz.

Warriors just went from down 16 to down four in 80 fourth quarter seconds. Four made 3s. pic.twitter.com/hDmg8hWz3T — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 3, 2022

JP Chunga recapped the 111-107 loss to the Warriors.

