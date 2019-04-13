Ricky Rubio listed as probable for Game 1 against the Houston Rockets

Ricky Rubio watched from the bench as his team battled in the second round of the playoffs last year. The point guard, sidelined by injury, was frustrated but also inspired.

“I was really proud. For me, watching how they battled and what they went through and how they stuck together as a team, it was a really proud moment,” he said. “Of course, as a teammate, you want to play. But at the same time, I was watching from the outside like, ‘Damn, my teammates are tough.’ It was fun to watch.”

Still, Rubio would have had more fun playing.

And after the final three games of the regular season with a right quad contusion, Rubio looks poised to make his return in time for the postseason. Rubio is listed as probable for Sunday’s Game 1 matchup with the Houston Rockets.

“It’s OK,” the point guard said when asked Saturday morning how he felt. “I’m ready for the playoffs.”

Having missed last year’s tilt with Houston, Rubio is eager for a different result this time around.

“It seems like it was meant to be,” he said. “I’m happy. It’s a tough matchup. But watching from the outside last year—being able to be on the court this year is going to be much better.”

Saturday’s Utah Jazz Injury Report

Ricky Rubio — PROBABLE (right quad contusion)

Raul Neto — PROBABLE (left ankle soreness)

Kyle Korver — QUESTIONABLE (right knee soreness)

Danté Exum — OUT (right knee surgery)