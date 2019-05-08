Registration Open for Public 3v3 Tournament During Salt Lake City Summer League

SALT LAKE CITY (May 8, 2019) – With participation by more than 200 teams last year, registration is open for the public Salt Lake City Summer League 3v3 Tournament on Monday, July 1 at the Park Place parking lot adjacent to Vivint Smart Home Arena.

The Salt Lake City Summer League 3v3 Tournament presented by Orangetheory Fitness, Vidanta Resorts, Little Caesars, adidas and Dominator Hoops offers opportunities in 35 different recreational and competitive divisions, including boys and girls from ages 7-18 and men’s and women’s age 19+ categories from 6-foot and under only to elite teams.

Team signups are now available at www.SLCSummerLeague.com. The registration fee is $150 per team for 3-5 players.

Registration includes three games plus a single elimination tournament along with a T-shirt and admission ticket to Day 1 of Salt Lake City Summer League on July 1.

The winning teams in each division will receive tickets to a Utah Jazz game in October or November at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The elite male winners will receive free entry to the Salt Lake City Stars G League open tryouts. The elite female winners will receive one hour of court time at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

Tournament check-in will begin at 8 a.m. with games starting at 9 a.m. and continuing throughout the day. Food and drink vendors will be available on site.

The six-game, four-team Salt Lake City Summer League will be held on July 1-3 at Vivint Smart Home Arena, featuring the Utah Jazz, San Antonio Spurs, Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers. Each team will play three games as part of daily doubleheaders on Monday-Wednesday at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. (MT). Summer league showcases rookies, sophomores, select free agents and athletes competing to make NBA and G League regular season rosters.

Public tickets sales begin Monday, March 13. Lower bowl tickets will be available at $9 for a one-day pass which provides access to both games played on that day. Three-day passes for all six games start at $16. Tickets can be purchased online at www.SLCSummerLeague.com, on the Utah Jazz mobile app, by calling (801) 355-DUNK or visiting the Vivint Smart Home Arena box office during regular business hours.

