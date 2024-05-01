Ready for the Challenge, Juzang Shined Late in the Season When Called Upon

Johnny Juzang knew his time was coming.

After spending most of the year in the G-League with the Salt Lake City Stars, Juzang knew he would be called up to the Jazz at the end of the year as injuries took their toll on the roster. Instead of being nervous for those moments, Juzang felt oddly at peace.

After all, he'd been there before.

The same scenario played out during his rookie season, and Juzang found himself in the NBA for the year's final two months. In 18 games, he averaged just under 13 minutes a game and finished in double-digit scoring three times. Not that he was afraid of the moment, but Juzang remembers when he was just trying to get his feet wet and not make mistakes.

With the same situation playing out again this past March, Juzang was going to make the most of it. He was ready for the challenges and rigors of the league, knowing that he could play in the NBA and make a difference.

Juzang was one of Utah's brightest spots over the season's final two months. Over his final 17 games, he averaged 8.5 points on 43.8% shooting from three. He scored double figures in six games, including knocking down 2+ threes in 10 games. He also averaged 21.4 minutes per game, including five starts.

However, Juzang will always remember April 7, the day he showed the rest of the NBA that he had what it takes to compete at this level.