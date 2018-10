The following is a medical update on Utah Jazz guard Raul Neto:

Neto (right hamstring injury) was reevaluated on Tuesday by the Utah Jazz medical staff and is showing progress to make a return. He will be reevaluated in two weeks.

Entering his fourth season with the Jazz, the guard appeared in 41 games last year, owning averages of 4.5 points, 1.8 assists and 1.2 rebounds in 12.1 minutes per contest, also seeing action in eight postseason games.