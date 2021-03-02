Quin Snyder named West's Coach of the Month for a second time in a row

For the second month in a row, Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder has been named the Western Conference’s Coach of the Month.

The Jazz were had an NBA-best 12-2 record in February, outscoring their opponents by an average of 13 points per game over that span.

“Quin is one of the best in the league,” New Orleans Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy said this week. “You’ve got to give him a lot of credit. He’s been a great coach for seven years, but what he’s done transforming this team, he’s done an outstanding job.”

Orlando Magic head coach Steve Clifford called Snyder one of the elite coaches in the league today.

“He’s one of the elite coaches to me,” Magic head coach Steve Clifford said recently. “You watch them play and they’re disciplined, they know what their game is, and they stay with it. I would say they’re the most balanced team in the NBA.”

The Jazz were indeed excellent on both ends of the floor last month. During February the Jazz were:

• 1st in Net Rating (12.6)

• 3rd in Offensive Rating (119.8)

• 3rd in Defensive Rating (107.2)

• 1st in 3-point makes per game

• 2nd in 3-point attempts per game

• 9th in 3-point shooting percentage

This is the third time in Snyder’s career that he has received Coach of the Month honors (March and April of the 2017-18 season, January 2021) Snyder is the third Jazz coach in history to win multiple Coach of the Month honors, along with Frank Layden (twice) and Jerry Sloan (10 times).

The Jazz currently sit atop the NBA standings with a 27-8 record.

“Probably to the average fan, they’re wondering, ‘Where did this team come from?’” Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “But the people in the know, people in this league have seen this team as one of the elite teams for at least the last three years. And they’ve improved each year.”

Snyder, of course, deserves plenty of credit for that.