Q&A: HORSE champion Mike Conley on trick shots, COVID-19, and how he's staying for a possible playoff push

Mike Conley has one title this year already. The Utah Jazz point guard is the NBA’s reigning HORSE king after beating out Chris Paul, Trae Young, Zach LaVine and others to win an All-Star shooting competition this week. But Conley is hopeful that, despite the complications and uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, he and his Jazz teammates will still get a shot at playing for an NBA title this season.

In a call with reporters on Friday, Conley discussed his trick-shot skills, how he is staying ready to play, and why he’s feeling some optimism in a difficult time.

Q: Did the HORSE competition help with staving off some stir-craziness with all of the social isolation?

A: It helped a lot. All of us guys are looking for something to do, for someone to compete against. There are only so many video games you can play before we really start to go crazy.

Q: What were your favorite shots from the competition?

A: I liked Chris Paul’s shot, the one where he held his leg and had his back to the basket and had to turn around and shoot a one-arm shot. That was pretty creative. One of my favorite shots was the one where I spin it on my finger and punch it off the backboard and into the hoop. That’s one I’ve been working on over the years. I couldn’t make it at all in the first couple of rounds but I finally got it to fall in the last one.

Head to our TikTok and duet Mike's spin/punch layup We wanna see you match the champ!https://t.co/k7kJOjyDDH pic.twitter.com/O5MRpJtFhm — utahjazz (@utahjazz) April 17, 2020

Q: Did you know you were this good at HORSE? You were uniquely creative in the competition.

A: I play HORSE every day, after every workout. We’ll run two or three games right after we get done working out. We get really creative. I saved a lot of that, didn’t show too much. But it’s a fun game to just let loose.

Q: You have your own court at home. What kind advantage was that and how much will having a court or not impact players when you return to NBA action?

A: It was a real advantage. I didn’t know going in what everybody had or didn’t have. I just knew I had a hoop. It definitely helped being indoors. A lot of guys don’t have that. I can’t imagine how tough it is to not have touched a ball or shot a ball for the last month or so. We’re so used to being in a regiment and routine. That getting broken up can really affect guys in different ways.

Q: How much preparation went into this competition?

A: Honestly, I didn’t think too much. I already had five or six go-to shots, and I knew nobody was going to use their off-hand like I would. I would just use that to my advantage at any point I felt like I Was getting pressured or pushed.

Q: Who is the best HORSE player on the Jazz?

A: Bojan Bogdanovic would be my pick to dethrone me. He’s got a lot of tricks. He’s a tricky dude. And obviously he can shoot way better than me.

Q: Who is the best HORSE player you’ve played against?

A: Vince Carter is a guy I used to play against. He could sit down on the opposite free throw line and throw it with one arm and make it. He’s just super talented like that.

Q: When you think back a month ago to the night in OKC when the league suspended play, what sticks out to you?

A: Looking back now, it just shocks me how much we didn’t know about COVID or what was going on. We knew what we knew from the news, but being on the frontline was surreal and scary. That’s why we take it more seriously than a lot of people. Once it’s right in front of you, it’s real. This is definitely a threat to all of us. To see the league completely shut down in a matter of minutes … looking back on it was just like something you would see in a movie.

Q: What have you been able to do in isolation and how have you stayed connected with your teammates over the last three or four weeks?

A: Zoom meetings and FaceTime. We just had a meeting earlier today where we go to talk to each other and hang out. Coach gives us things he wants us to do or not do. It’s been cool to see those guys on a weekly basis. We’ve had fun little dribbling challenges that one of the coaches started and we’ll crown a winner each week.

Q: What is Coach Quin Snyder telling the team?

A: We’re feeling more and more confident that something could happen where we’re able to play again. There are just so many things logistically to work out and so many things with COVID-19 itself that are unknown. But we’re optimistic.

Q: Where is that optimism coming from?

A: We’ve had calls with the NBPA and NBA. It seems like there are things that are coming together. It makes it feel as if a plan is slowly coming in place and we’re headed in the right direction. Hopefully the virus itself will flatten out a little bit more and more each day and give us a better indication on when we’d possibly have the green light to get back in the gym together.

Q: The pandemic will impact everything and there are a lot of different scenarios being floated on how the season might look if it’s resumed. How do you feel about those things?

A: Safety is first for everybody. We want to continue to adhere to all of the regulations made by our state and the country. So if there’s a safe route and it makes sense for us to be able to play and entertain people, we’re all ready and willing to do it. If that means we’re going to be in one location for an extended period of time or isolated amongst a small group of teams, I think we’re willing and ready to do that. But safety is No. 1. We want to make sure everybody is doing the right thing. The NBA won’t let us out there until they feel comfortable.

Q: Has it been difficult to stay physically and mentally engaged?

A: I’ve been engaged in each workout and trying to stay in regular-season mode, but it’s different. It does feel like this is the offseason, the point where we’re supposed to rest. You kind of get that vibe but that’s not the feeling you want right now. You want to continue to put your foot on the gas and continue working. It has been a challenge for every guy. I’m just trying to stay on top of it.

Q: If you get the green light to return to practice, how long would it take to get back to playing at an NBA level?

A: It’s tough to say. For every team and player it would be different. The reason why I’m working like I’m working now is because I don’t want to need a month to get ready when we do get that greenlight. I want to hit the ground running. But every situation is different. You don’t want guys to get injured because we have to start up so quickly and get right into a playoff level. I don’t think anybody has had to do that in the past.

Q: Would you be able to play games without fans?

A: Of course. We all just want to play at the end of the day. That’s not the ideal situation. We’d love to have our arenas packed, especially with a great homecourt situation like we have in Salt Lake. There’s none better than that. So that kind of takes away that feel and aspect of the game. But being away from the game for a month and not knowing when you’re going to play again, it gives you a perspective on how much you love it and how much you want to be out there competing, regardless of the situation.

Q: Your family announced that you’re expecting a baby. What has that been like during these times?

A: That was my first thought and worry. There wasn’t a lot of research or cases documented of what happens with pregnant women or children when they’re born. So it was really scary for us. But my wife has been feeling great. No issues. We’re just trying to make sure our family is safe right now. Hopefully there are no complications for anyone who is pregnant.

Q: What else have you been doing with your time?

A: Outside of working out, I chase the kids around and it’s exhausting. I’m really thankful for the nights we get in hotels on road trips. The kids are a handful. My wife being pregnant, she can’t do as much right now. I’m doing a lot with them. I’ve also been playing Call of Duty with Royce and Donovan and those guys. Playing Monopoly with Ed Davi. I’m trying to get Joe Ingles involved. Netflix is probably running through every TV in the house 24/7. We’ve just got normal things going on.