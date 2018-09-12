Public invited to free Utah Jazz team event

The Utah Jazz will hold a free “Meet the Team” event on Friday, Sept. 28, at 6 p.m. at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The event, which is free to the public and does not require a ticket, will feature a three-point shooting contest between all Utah Jazz players.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and free parking will be provided at Park Place, which is located northeast of the main arena entrance.

The “Meet the Team” event includes a game entertainment portion highlighted by Jazz Dancers, the Jazz Dunk Team and Jazz Bear. The entire 2018-19 Utah Jazz roster will be introduced on the court, and the players will pair off into teams for the three-point shootout.

Each team will consist of one guard/wing and one big man, and each player will have 45 seconds to shoot from three racks of five balls, including a money ball, stationed around the three-point line. The two teams with the highest scores will advance to the championship round.

Jazz radio broadcaster David Locke will serve as the master of ceremonies, and Jazz television sideline reporter Kristen Kenney will interview select players during the event. Jazz public address announcer Dan Roberts will introduce the full roster with each player accompanied by two Junior Jazz youth.

The event will not include photograph or autograph opportunities for fans.