PREVIEW: Jazz-Hawks, Grizzlies-Spurs headline last day of Utah Jazz Summer League

After a break for the Fourth of July, the 2018 Utah Jazz Summer League will conclude tonight with another exciting doubleheader.

No. 4 overall pick Jaren Jackson Jr. will lead the Grizzlies (2-0 this week) against No. 18 pick Lonnie Walker IV and the Spurs at 5pm, while the Jazz and Hawks will wrap up this week’s action at 7pm.

Jackson Jr. scored 29 points (and shot 8-for-13 from 3-point range) in his debut on Monday, and the 18-year-old big man followed that up with 10 points and eight rebounds against the Jazz on Tuesday night. Kobi Simmons, who’s averaging 20.5 points through two games, is also having a standout week for the Grizzlies.

Second-year guard Derrick White leads the Spurs in scoring this week (21.5 ppg), while Jaron Blossomgame finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds during Tuesday’s win over the Hawks.

Utah’s Grayson Allen, who was held out of Tuesday’s game, is expected to suit up for tonight’s finale. The rookie finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in only 16 minutes on Monday. Georges Niang is averaging a team-best 17.5 points through two games, while second-year center Tony Bradley has recorded two straight double-doubles. He’s averaging 14.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks this week.

For the Hawks, No. 5 overall pick Trae Young will look to find his groove after shooting a combined 9-for-36 (25.0 percent) from the field—and 2-for-16 (12.5 percent) from 3-point range—in Atlanta’s two losses.

General admission upper bowl tickets are still available for only $5, and there’s a fan fest on the arena’s plaza before the games. Doors open at 4pm.