"Position to Win" — Markkanen Drops Double-Double in Return, But Jazz Fall Late to Minnesota

It was 48 hours ago when head coach Will Hardy sat in the postgame media room and delivered one of his more passionate and stern postgame messages. While the final score of Utah’s loss to Minnesota wasn’t awful, it was how the Jazz came up short that had Hardy frustrated.

So when the Jazz faced the same Timberwolves on Monday night, the game was about more than winning and losing. Could the Jazz play with the fire and passion that Hardy wanted from them?

Utah showed early on that they took their head coach’s words to heart, jumping out to a 12-point lead after the first quarter. While Minnesota would battle back to take the lead early in the fourth quarter, the Jazz refused to wilt. Both teams went back and forth for the remainder of the game, but in the end, Utah had no answer for Anthony Edwards and fell 114-104.

“I thought there was a lot of good stuff from the team tonight,” Hardy said postgame. “Credit to Minnesota. … Anthony Edwards hit some tough shots in the fourth quarter, which is who he is. I thought we put ourselves in a position to win the game going into the fourth quarter. … Tied game at home, that’s all you can ask for.”

The Jazz came out with a different fire, stuck together and fought to the end. Six different players finished with multiple assists, highlighted by Keyonte George’s game-high eight. It was a nice bounce-back game from George, who, after being subbed out in the fourth quarter two nights ago, played a much more composed game on both ends of the court. He finished with 15 points, including 10 in the opening 12 minutes.

“We shot the ball well. … We had 25 assists on 39 made baskets,” Hardy said. “I thought overall our recognition was okay. … I thought we had some pockets of play where we did a good job. In the first half we did a good job of being physical.”

With injuries still playing a factor, Collin Sexton came off the bench for the second consecutive game. And just like Saturday, he showed again that he’s comfortable leading Utah’s second unit. He finished with a team-high 24 points, shooting 9-of-17 from the field and 5-for-8 from deep.

One thing that helped Monday night was the return of All-Star Lauri Markkanen, who, after missing the past six games, turned in a vintage performance. He finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds in 31 minutes of action.

“While there is some rust to be expected, I thought he had some good moments,” Hardy said of Markkanen. “I thought he played pretty physical around the basket, didn’t settle for a ton of threes. I thought he used his size and physicality pretty well tonight, looked like he had a little bit of a burst.”

After Minnesota took a three-point lead early in the fourth quarter, it appeared that Monday would play out just like Saturday did, with the Timberwolves blitzing Utah early in the fourth and cruising to the win.

But as Hardy stated, the Jazz didn’t quit. A Sexton jumper was followed by a three-point play by Markkanen as Utah retook the lead with 9:42 remaining. But that’s when Edwards took over, scoring seven points as Minnesota responded with a 12-1 run over the next four minutes. The Jazz made one more run late as a George three cut the deficit to four with 2:54 remaining. However, Edwards was the answer again, scoring six straight points to put the game away for the Timberwolves.

Walker Kessler played well on the night, finishing with six points, 14 rebounds, two assists, and one block. John Collins had 11 points and six rebounds before exiting the game in the second half while being evaluated for a concussion.