"Play Hard and Pass" — 5 Things to Know Following Utah's Win Over the Trail Blazers

Down four starters and on the second end of a back-to-back, history would suggest the outlook was rough for the Jazz when they faced Portland on Thursday night.

None of that mattered.

Led by a dominant effort from the starting five and a willingness to share the ball and find the open man, Utah took the lead early in the first quarter and never looked back. The Jazz led by as many as 33 in the second half and cruised to the 122-114 victory.

"A really good team win on the second end of a back-to-back on the road," head coach Will Hardy said postgame. "I thought everybody was connected, especially defensively. Offensively, I thought the ball moved around great tonight. … We saw what happens to the collective energy of the group when the ball moves."

"I'll continue to stand on play hard and pass. … I'm really, really happy for these guys."

Here are five things to know following the win.

1.) A New Starting Five

Just when the Jazz appear to be righting the ship and getting healthy, another injury occurs, and Hardy is forced to retool his starting five.

Starting point guard Keyonte George went down just minutes into Wednesday's victory with a foot injury. Although an MRI taken Thursday determined that he avoided significant damage, he isn't with the team on their two-game road trip. Add an injury management night for Lauri Markkanen; Jordan Clarkson is out for a few weeks with his hamstring injury, and John Collins is still out sick. Utah was left with one regular starter against the Blazers in Walker Kessler.

Again, none of that mattered.

Rolling out a starting five that included Kessler, Collin Sexton, Talen Horton-Tucker, Simone Fontecchio, and Kelly Olynyk, Utah's starters outscored the Blazers 86-48.

Horton-Tucker and Sexton got into the paint at will while Fontecchio shined from beyond the arc. Kessler dominated on the glass and protected the rim, while Olynyk was the glue guy. For playing the second game of a back-to-back, the energy and high level the Jazz sustained throughout the game was impressive as they picked up their second road victory of the year.

"We're down some bodies, and everybody dug in," Hardy said. "A lot of people had their moments. … It was a fun team win, I'm happy for the guys."

2.) Super Simo

It's hard to say just how good Fontecchio has been this year for the Jazz.

After playing sparingly last season while deep in Hardy's rotation, Fontechio has emerged as not just a guy in the rotation but a very capable spot starter. After scoring double figures in seven of Utah's last 11 games, he had a special night against the Blazers on Thursday.

He finished with 24 points and five made threes, both season-highs. If not for the large margin of victory that caused him to sit out the fourth quarter, Fontecchio probably set career highs in both categories. He also added four rebounds and shot 7-of-8 from the field.

Known for his ability to shoot from deep, Fontecchio showed how much his game has grown over the past two seasons. He looked much more comfortable on offense, finishing through traffic and the rim and knowing when to keep the ball moving. He's also excelled as an underrated defender, often taking Utah's most challenging wing assignments.

"He's a heck of a player," Kessler said of Fontecchio. "He's extremely talented, extremely intelligent. … He just communicates really well and does the right stuff. He's also really funny… like a lot funnier than people know."

3.) Backcourt Ballin'

With George and Clarkson both out, Hardy elected to turn to a backcourt duo with just two starts this year — the first two preseason games against the Clippers. Whether in the starting lineup or not, Sexton and Horton-Tucker have had to adapt to ever-changing roles this year since their opening games.

But on Thursday night in the Rose City, they found themselves back together again — and what a show it was.

The duo combined for 50 points and eight assists on 20-of-36 shooting, largely outplaying their counterparts in Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe. Sexton finished with 27 points, four assists, and a +17 rating in 32 minutes. Horton-Tucker was equally good, totaling 23 points, four assists, and four steals for a +31 rating in 30 minutes.

4.) Draught Lives on, Part Two

Following the win over the Knicks last night, I wrote a small part about Utah's triple-double curse. Despite a valiant effort from Olynyk that came up just short that night, the streak reached 5,783 days since the Jazz last recorded a triple-double.

Make that 5,785 days: Utah plays again on Saturday night in Sacramento.

Kessler came very close to breaking the curse on Thursday night when he finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds, seven blocks, and four assists. Much like Fontecchio, Kessler was limited to just 26 minutes on the night due to the lopsided score. Now, I'm not saying he would've gotten those three blocks in the fourth quarter, but the way he played and how often the Blazers challenged the rim, it was a possibility.

Alas, while curses are meant to be broken, Jazz Nation must live with this one for at least a few more days.

5.) Depth, Depth, Depth

Again, Utah had four players who typically come off the bench in the starting lineup. Usually, that would mean the depth for that night would be decimated — yet that wasn't the case.