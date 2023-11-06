"Part Of A Community" — Aussie Jazz Fan Sits Courtside Thanks to Ryan Smith Twitter Exchange

There are very few things that compare to the love a fan has for their team. From the elation, the heartbreak, and everything in between, there’s no relationship quite like it.

There might not be a Jazz fan anywhere in the world who understands this love more than Mia Ristovska. From Australia and currently living down under, Ristovska is as diehard a Jazz fan as there is anywhere on the planet, one who understands the joy and pain that comes with rooting for a franchise half a world away.

“I think being a Jazz fan is a unique experience,” she said. “Everyone here in the States knows about the Stockton, Malone, and Sloan years and legacy, so it’s assumed that you’re a historic fan who’s loyal and committed. Being a Jazz fan to me means being part of a community. … There’s a sense across the board of supporting each other, which comes all the way from the top of the Jazz organization to the fans helping one another.”

Ristovska had the experience of a lifetime this past week when a random post on Twitter eventually led to one of the most incredible nights of her life.

Already having booked a trip to Salt Lake City, where she first moved to in 2009 and lived at different points over the past 14 years, returning to Utah would already be memorable. However, Ristovska had no idea just how unique of a trip it would be.

She replied to a tweet on Dec. 3, 2022, sent out by Jazz Governor Ryan Smith commenting on a call during a matchup between the Jazz and the Trail Blazers, with Smith responding the next day.

She quote-tweeted the response on Aug. 26 — nearly nine months since their initial “conversation” — with Smith once again responding.

I got to talk with Ristovska about her fandom, what the game meant to her, and what it was like to meet Smith.

Kostecka: What was your experience like that night?

Ristovska: I’ve been trying to find the words to explain last night (and the night before) since, and it’s nearly impossible. Ryan and his team could not have been more generous, kind, and engaged – it really made the experience even more incredible. From checking us in and making sure we were looked after, it was next-level. So many people said hi and were generous with their time. The icing on top of the incredible games and experience!!!

Kostecka: What was your favorite memory/moment of the game last night?

Ristovska: Oh my gosh, just one?? Apart from being RIGHT THERE with ALL OF THE ACTION MOMENTS AWAY FROM MY FACE, it would have to be seeing the buckets and action in the first half in front of me. You know the athleticism of the players and the intensity of gameplay when you’re watching, but when you’re so close, you can FEEL it. You get a whole new level of appreciation for the work that every single person on the greater Jazz team puts in. It’s phenomenal.

Kostecka: How have you maintained your Jazz fandom from the other side of the world?

Ristovska: Oh wow – thank goodness for NBA League Pass and Jazz Twitter. I stream most games live and engage with other fans on Twitter. Also, I made it my mission to find all of the Jazz fans in Australia – and we have a group chat… There’s over a dozen of us. I think because the Jazz are still a very “niche” team in Australia, we’re quite committed to the cause and protective of our team… And we’re all pretty awesome people.

Kostecka: What are your favorite Jazz memories in general? Both watching the team in person and from abroad?

Ristovska: I can’t beat last night for memories in person – how do you ever top being courtside? Before that, it would have been at the 2017 playoffs, Donovan Mitchell’s first one as a Jazz man. The energy at the arena during the first round against OKC was magnetic and absolutely wild. From abroad, it would have to be during COVID, the games resuming – I watched “that fateful game” (where everything shut down) and was so thrilled when “the bubble” started up. We were locked down a fair bit in Australia and separated from family in other parts of the country. Watching the Jazz games and engaging with Jazz Twitter/Australian Jazz fans group chat truly kept me sane during that period.

Kostecka: What’s it like being a Jazz fan?

Ristovska: I can’t even begin to describe how the Jazz fan community has been there for each other and me in some huge times in life. Being an Australian Jazz fan is particularly interesting. When people find out you’re an NBA fan, they get it, but when you say you follow the Utah Jazz, the first question is, “Why?” The big market teams saturate the basketball community there, and you can’t turn your head without seeing some form of LeBron James jersey. I think when you tell fans you follow the Jazz, they know you’re truly “in it” for the team and not for the name.