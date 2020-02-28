'This is the part that matters' — Utah Jazz visit patients at Primary Children's Hospital

After some difficult losses on the basketball court, there were moments of frustration and disappointment in the Utah Jazz locker room this week.

Those feelings faded quickly as the team visited Primary Children’s Hospital.

In a room full of kids—many fighting for their lives—there was only time for smiles and laughter as Mike Conley and his teammates played games, signed autographs and met some of their strongest young fans.

“They’re so strong,” Conley said. “Really, we look up to them. The challenges that are in front of them on a daily basis—for them to still come in smiling and being kids, it brings us all to a better place.”

Royce O’Neale and Bojan Bogdanovic sparred in a friendly game of foosball. Jordan Clarkson rocked out on a guitar with a young boy and laughed away a loss in a game of Uno.

“It’s something we love doing as a team,” forward Joe Ingles said. “It puts things in perspective. You lose a couple of basketball games … We play a sport. It can get frustrating, but you see them and they’re going through much rougher times. It makes you forget about whatever you’re going through for a little bit.

“It’s nice to be able to put a smile on their faces and hang out and play some games. Just to seem them smile is a really good feeling.”

Ingles did take some time to get a few extra shots up—these ones on a Fisher-Price hoop, as he played with a young fan.

“It’s bigger than basketball,” Conley said. “Basketball is just a small part of our lives. This is the part that matters. This is the part where you can get out in the community and get to meet people. You really can make a difference in peoples’ lives and affect them in a positive way just by engaging."