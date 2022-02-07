"Our Whole Staff Did A Terrific Job" | Quin Snyder Makes His Return For Utah

Reinforcements are on the way.

After missing eight games with concussion symptoms, all-star Donovan Mitchell returned to the court in leading Utah to a dominating victory over Brooklyn last Friday. He was sensational on the night, finishing with 27 points on just 10 shots while adding six assists, three rebounds, and a +21 rating.

"To be honest, I was making the joke before the game like I didn't give a damn if the ball went in or out. … I was just happy just to be out there running around." Mitchell said postgame.

"It's having fun with the game, even in our losses. I can't say our losses were fun, but you look at the effort. … The energy is just different." — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 5, 2022

Now another prominent team member makes their much-anticipated return, but this time to the bench and not the court.

After being in health and safety protocols for the past three games, head coach Quin Snyder will resume his regular duties and position at tipoff when Utah hosts the ailing New York Knicks on Monday night. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. MST.

| “To see our players take the ownership … that was gratifying.”https://t.co/GYFeSaN33p — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 7, 2022

Anybody who knows Snyder or his reputation knows that sitting at home watching the Jazz play must've been absolute torture for him. While he didn't quite say as much in his press conference on Sunday afternoon, others on the team know their coach well.

"I'm sure it probably drives him crazy, but he's been great," lead assistant coach Alex Jensen said. "I talk to him before the games and after the games and he's been very, very supportive."

Even from the comforts of his own home, Snyder was still heavily involved in the plan and strategy for each game and breaking down the film immediately.

"He (Snyder) was the first person to tell me about my turnovers," Mitchell said with a smile and a laugh. "He's probably at the screen, screaming or whatever. But I think it's great to have a coach like that. … That cares."

Jensen took over head coaching duties the past three games, helping the Jazz break a six-game losing streak with back-to-back wins — including the first victory of his career last Wednesday against Denver.

"I'm so happy for him," Udoka Azubuike said of Jensen. "You know, being out there and coaching the team and all that stuff. … I'm really happy, I'm really excited for him. After the game, I gave him a hug."

"Our whole staff, Alex in particular, just did a terrific job," Snyder added. "Sometimes there's silver linings, and it was a good opportunity for our staff to have the realization of how prepared they are. I probably knew that better than they did."

Coach Jensen leading us to the Together on 3: 1, 2, 3...#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/vQDCdjw1ML — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 3, 2022

After a rough month of January, the Jazz have turned things around as the calendar flipped the page to February. Utah is 2-0 with victories over Denver and Brooklyn, winning by an average of 13.5 points as the team is beginning to resemble the one that started 26-9 on the year.

However, not all is perfect. Utah is still shorthanded as all-star big man Rudy Gobert will miss his seventh straight game with a strained left calf. However, he did participate in portions of practice on Sunday, making a return at some point this week a possibility.

| Just enjoying the game and gaining new perspectives #PracticeInterviews | @ZionsBank — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 6, 2022

STATS

Utah (32-21, 17-10 home / No. 4 Western Conference)

Offense

*113.6 Points Per Game (No. 1 in NBA)

*115.6 Offensive Rating (No. 1 in NBA)

Defense

*107.6 Points Per Game (No. 13 in NBA)

*109.5 Defensive Rating (No. 14 in NBA)

*Donovan Mitchell: 25.5 points / 5.2 assists / 3.9 rebounds / 1.6 steals

*Bojan Bogdanovic: 17.9 points / 4.3 rebounds / 38.3% 3P-shooting

*Mike Conley: 14.3 points / 5.2 assists / 3.0 rebounds / 43.1% 3P-shooting

*Jordan Clarkson: 15.5 points / 3.5 rebounds / 26.6 minutes

New York (24-29, 11-14 away / No. 12 Eastern Conference)

Offense

*104.4 Points Per Game (No. 27 in NBA)

*108.0 Offensive Rating (No. 24 in NBA)

Defense

*105.2 Points Per Game (No. 7 in NBA)

*109.4 Defensive Rating (No. 13 in NBA)

*Julius Randle: 18.7 points / 10.0 rebounds / 5.1 assists / 37.1% 3P-shooting

*RJ Barrett: 17.9 points / 5.7 rebounds / 35.3% 3P-shooting

*Evan Fournier: 14.1 points / 40.0% 3P-shooting

*Alec Burks: 11.1 points / 4.3 rebounds / 39.7% 3P-shooting

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Bojan Bogdanovic vs. Julius Randle

— One of Utah’s most vital pieces of success, Bogdanovic has thrived over the past couple of months by averaging 18.6 points per game. His ability as a secondary scorer to score at every level is key to Utah’s top-rated offense. On the end, Randle is New York’s biggest enigma. When he plays well, the Knicks have a good chance at victory — when he struggles, the Knicks do as well.

INJURY REPORT

Utah

QUESTIONABLE — Jordan Clarkson (Right Knee Soreness)

QUESTIONABLE — Rudy Gay (Right Knee Soreness)

OUT — Rudy Gobert (Left Calf Strain)

OUT — Joe Ingles (Left Knee Anterior Cruciate Ligament Tear)

New York

OUT — Derrick Rose (Right Ankle Surgery)

OUT — Luka Samanic (G League - Two-Way)s)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Time: 7:00 p.m. MST

Location: Vivint Arena / Salt Lake City, UT

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: 1280 The Zone