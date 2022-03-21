"Our Focus Is Really High Right Now" | Utah Faces Brooklyn In A Battle Of Stars

One down, five more to go.

Less than 24 hours ago, Utah walked off the court at Madison Square Garden laughing and smiling following their 15-point victory over the New York Knicks. They were able to get the win following a suffocating defense and efficient offense, parts of their game that make them legitimate title contenders.

But rather than basking in the win, the Jazz immediately turned their attention to Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets. Utah squares off with Durant and the Nets on Monday night, with tipoff set for 5:30 p.m. MST on NBATV.

The good news for Utah is that they'll head into the Barclays Center playing some of their best and most balanced basketball of the season. Whether behind the league's highest-rated offense or on the strength of an emerging defense, the Jazz are 15-5 since the calendar flipped to February.

But what's really changed for Utah is their play down the stretch of games and the ability to close out strong. They've managed to turn what was an Achilles heel into a strength, and Sunday's performance against the Knicks was further evidence of that.

After building a 14-point lead in the third quarter, the Knicks rallied to cut it to four with just over seven minutes to play. But then Donovan Mitchell took over, igniting a 17-4 run with a thunderous dunk as the Jazz closed out the win in an emphatic fashion.

He and Jordan Clarkson — with Mike Conley out — combined for 59 points and 10 assists as New York had no answer for their playmaking abilities. Their ability to constantly break down the Knicks defense by getting into the paint is a significant reason the Jazz finished with a 121.3 rating.

"I think we are looking at each one of these games as must wins for us," Clarkson said. "I think all of our focus is really high right now. … It does feel like we're gelling, getting ready for the playoffs. You can feel from the top all the way down, to everybody that's on the roster, us just locking in."

goodnight, jazz twitter — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 21, 2022

While having a six-game east-to-west coast road trip this late in the season is certainly not ideal, the Jazz are approaching it with the mindset of preparing for the postseason — which they basically are. Beginning with the Nets, Utah's next eight games will be against teams currently in the playoff picture.

"When we got on the road and found adversity, whether it be internal or your opponent, I think there's opportunity there," head coach Quin Snyder said. "Playing against teams that are high-level teams in difficult environments has a way of kind of focusing you. Even if you're not successful on the scoreboard, I think there's usually things that you can take from it."

Utah will have plenty of opportunities to grow against the Nets as crucial rotation players Bojan Bogdanovic, Danuel House Jr., and Trent Forrest are expected to miss the game against Brooklyn. That means that opportunities will arise for Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Jared Butler to step up and fill the extra minutes.

But the Jazz should get a big boost as Conley is expected to return to the starting lineup. Clarkson (39 minutes), Mitchell (36), Royce O'Neale (35), and Rudy Gobert (33) all played heavy minutes on Sunday night — which means a deeper rotation could be used against Brooklyn.

STATS

Utah (45-26, 19-15 away / No. 4 Western Conference)

Offense

*114.0 Points Per Game (No. 6 in NBA)

*116.3 Offensive Rating (No. 1 in NBA)

Defense

*107.2 Points Per Game (No. 9 in NBA)

*109.4 Defensive Rating (No. 9 in NBA)

*Donovan Mitchell: 25.7 points / 5.5 assists / 4.1 rebounds / 1.5 steals

*Rudy Gobert: 15.5 points / 14.8 rebounds / 2.2 blocks / 71.2% shooting

*Jordan Clarkson: 16.0 points / 3.4 rebonds / 2.2 assists

*Mike Conley: 13.4 points / 5.3 assists / 40.3% 3P-shooting

Brooklyn (37-34, 15-19 home / No. 8 Eastern Conference)

Offense

*112.1 Points Per Game (No. 9 in NBA)

*112.7 Offensive Rating (No. 9 in NBA)

Defense

*111.8 Points Per Game (No. 19 in NBA)

*112.3 Defensive Rating (No. 22 in NBA)

*Kevin Durant: 29.4 points / 7.2 rebounds / 6.0 assists / 37.6% 3P-shooting

*Seth Curry: 16.8 points / 3.2 rebounds / 3.1 assists / 47.6% 3P-shooting

*Andre Drummond: 11.4 points / 9.6 rebounds / 62.5% shooting

MATCHUP TO WATCH

*Donovan Mitchell vs. Kevin Durant

— While it’s highly unlikely that Mitchell and Durant will be defending one another for the majority of the game, their importance to their respective teams cannot be overlooked. Mitchell has been on a tear of late, averaging 30.2 points over his past five games and looking like an all-NBA player. Meanwhile, if not for injuries Durant would surely be in the MVP conversation after averaging 32.2 points over his past five games.

INJURY REPORT

Utah

PROBABLE — Trent Forrest (right wrist sprain)

OUT — Udoka Azubuike (right ankle sprain)

OUT — Bojan Bogdanovic (left calf strain)

OUT — Danuel House (left knee bone bruise)

Brooklyn

OUT — LaMarcus Aldridge (Right Hip Impingement)

OUT — David Duke Jr. (G League - Two-Way)

OUT — Joe Harris (Left Ankle Surgery)

OUT — Kyrie Irving (Ineligible To Play)

OUT — Day’Ron Sharpe (G League - On Assignment)

OUT — Ben Simmons (Return To Competition Reconditioning/Back Soreness)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Time: 5:30 p.m. MST

Location: Barclays Center / Brooklyn, NY

TV: AT&T SportsNet / NBATV

Radio: 1280 The Zone