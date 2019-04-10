One young Utah Jazz fan's viral tantrum catches Donovan Mitchell's attention

Little Evie almost never misses a Utah Jazz game.

And even that isn’t always enough.

The Syracuse girl watched a game with her father last month, and when it was over it was time for bed. The 3-year-old girl, however, had other interests.

“Watch Donovan Mitchell!” Evie protested. “I want Donovan Mitchell!”

Mitch Tulane recorded his little girl’s tantrum, shared it online, and caught the attention of his daughter’s favorite player. So Evie got her wish on Tuesday night, sitting courtside to watch Mitchell warm up before taking on the Denver Nuggets.

“I don’t really like to miss a Jazz game, so she’s been watching them with me,” Mitch said. “And when she’s hanging out with me during the games, I’m trying to get her to cheer for them. I talk to her about how awesome the Jazz are and, apparently, she’s picked up on it. Especially cheering for our favorite player.”

A few weeks after posting the video online, Mitch woke up one morning recently to a deluge of messages.

“Holy smokes,” he said. “Donovan Mitchell retweeted me.”

The Jazz star promised the family tickets to the team’s final game of the regular season—so long as it wasn’t too late for Evie’s bed time.

The Tulanes made an exception for Evie on Tuesday. Mitchell stopped during his pregame routine to give Evie a high-five. And when he was done, he signed his sneakers and gave them to the little girl.