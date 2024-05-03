One of the G-League's Premier Assists Men, Preston Showed his Skills Translate to the NBA

When Jason Preston signed a two-way contract with the Jazz on January 9, it was expected that the 24-year-old was going to spend the majority of his time in the G-League with the Salt Lake City Stars.

At the time, it was an ideal pairing to put Preston—one of the G-League’s best point guards and premier assists men—alongside Utah’s rookie duo of Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh. Both good players in their own right and former first round picks, Hendricks and Sensabaugh were not ready to create their own offense. Instead, the Stars needed a setup man to help get them into their spots so they can thrive.

Enter Preston.

After averaging 12.4 points, 8.6 assists, and 7.9 rebounds in 31.0 minutes for the Memphis Hustle during the early parts of the season, Preston was a revelation for the Stars. He averaged 16.9 points, 9.9 assists, and 9.4 rebounds in 35.2 minutes per game with a 50/45/88 slash line with the Stars

Not only did he lead the G-League in triple doubles since joining the Stars, Preston’s performance earned him All-NBA G-League First Team honors.