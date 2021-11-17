Official Utah Jazz License Plates Available for Public Sale with Donation to Charity

New Utah Jazz license plates are available to the public through the Utah Division of Motor Vehicles, effective immediately, with sale proceeds benefitting community charities and initiatives through the Utah Jazz Foundation.

The Utah Jazz special plate features a black-and-white Jazz note on the left and “Take Note” in block letters on the bottom along with the five-character license plate identification. Utah Jazz license plates can be ordered through the mail or purchased at statewide DMV offices.

“The Utah Jazz license plate is an ideal way for fans to display their pride in our NBA franchise while making a donation to charity,” said Jim Olson, president of the Utah Jazz. “Originally created during Utah’s 2014 legislative session, we appreciate joining with the State of Utah in offering Jazz plates when people register or renew their personal vehicles.”

To obtain a special group plate by mail, please submit a copy of your current registration, any documentation required for a special plate, a check for $46 that includes $17 for the cost of the plate, $25 initial contribution for the Utah Jazz Foundation and $4 for postage and handling. The Utah Jazz plate also has an annual $25 contribution for future renewals.

Send to: Utah State Tax Commission Motor Vehicle Division, P.O. Box 30412, Salt Lake City, UT 84130. For express services (FedEx, UPS, etc.), use zip code 84116. For more information, please call 801-297-7780 or 1-800-DMV-UTAH (800-368-8824).

The plate may be personalized with up to five alphanumeric characters and by submitting form TC-817, Application for Personalized and Replacement License Plates with the required personalization fee.

Information about the Utah Jazz special group license plates, listed under National Basketball Association (NBA), is available through the Utah Division of Motor Vehicles at: https://dmv.utah.gov/plates/nba.