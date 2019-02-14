By the numbers—where the Jazz stand at the All-Star break

The All-Star break. A perfect time to catch your breath, re-energize, and take some time off before the playoff push kicks into high gear next week.

The Utah Jazz haven seen plenty of ups and downs in this roller coaster of a season, but they've been building momentum since the calendar flipped to 2019. The Jazz have won 14 of their last 19 games and, with a record of 32-25, sit in sixth place in the Western Conference standings.

Here are a few of the numbers that have defined Utah's season up to this point.

3+

You might have heard this during the past few months, but when Kyle Korver heats up, the Jazz are REALLY tough to beat. Since returning to Utah in a trade on November 28, Korver has made at least three 3-pointers 13 times. Not coincidentally, Utah is 13-0 in those games. Korver now ranks fourth in NBA history in 3-pointers made (2,310), behind only Ray Allen (2,973), Reggie Miller (2,560) and Stephen Curry (2,355).

27.7

Donovan Mitchell's early-season struggles were well-documented, but they seem like a distant memory now after the second-year guard had a January to remember. Mitchell, who was named the Western Conference Player of the Week on January 14, averaged 27.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals in 15 January games. He shot 45.3 percent from the field and averaged 2.8 3-pointers per game to lead the Jazz to a record of 11-4.

| Spida with quite a night: 35p | 6r | 6a | 2s | 2b | +21 pic.twitter.com/3zwVbSBBu8 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 24, 2019

100+

The Jazz scored at least 100 points in 17 straight games from December 29 through February 2. That was the third-longest single-season streak in franchise history, and their longest streak of 100-point games since the 1983-84 season.

.654

After winning the 2017-18 Defensive Player of the Year award, Rudy Gobert is quietly playing even better this season. The Stifle Tower is averaging career highs in points (15.2), rebounds (12.9), assists (2.2) and steals (0.9), all while leading the NBA in field goal percentage (.654) and ranking second in double-doubles (46) and third in blocks (2.1). Gobert also became the first Jazz player since Karl Malone (in 1988) to grab at least 20 rebounds in back-to-back games.

1.0

Utah's early-season schedule was brutal, and despite recent games against the Hawks (19-38) and Suns (11-48), the Jazz have still faced the most difficult schedule of any team in the NBA—by a lot. According to teamrankings.com, Utah has a schedule rating of 1.0, 0.4 higher than the second-place team (the LA Clippers). To put that margin in perspective, there are 12 teams that rate between 0.6 and 0.2. Moving forward, 16 of Utah's final 25 games are against teams that currently have a record below .500.

105.4

Despite the tough schedule, the Jazz still rank No. 4 in the NBA in defensive rating (105.4).

279

Joe Ingles has once again been the team's most steady influence. Ingles is averaging a career-high 4.9 assists per game, and the Jazz are 15-7 this season when he dishes out at least six assists. In addition, Ingles has now played in 279 straight games, which is the NBA's second-longest active streak behind Minnesota's Karl-Anthony Towns (302).

Joe Ingles blows kiss to Pistons fans after hitting big 3 (via @utahjazz)pic.twitter.com/v5k1foo04w — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) January 15, 2019

200

Head coach Quin Snyder recorded his 200th career victory on January 12. Snyder now has 209 wins, which ranks third in franchise history behind Jerry Sloan (1,127) and Frank Layden (277).