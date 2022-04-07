The Note: Tyrone Corbin on Carlos Boozer’s Jazz legacy

Game 7 in the West’s 2007 First Round is one heck of a rewatch. Seriously.

The series was going back-and-forth - neither team had won on the other’s home floor. In a do-or-die game featuring Yao Ming, Tracy McGrady, and Deron Williams, Carlos Boozer stood out with a 35 point, 15 rebound, and 5 assist performance. He scored 10 in the final quarter to help put Utah over the top 103-99.

Next came a 5-game series against the ‘We Believe’ Golden State Warriors, before eventually falling to the champion San Antonio Spurs.

To relive the team’s run to the West Finals and the Jazz career of Carlos Boozer, UtahJazz.com’s JP Chunga spoke to former NBA coach Tyrone Corbin.

Listen and Subscribe: