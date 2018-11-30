The Note podcast: An interview with Kyle Korver

Kyle Korver is coming back to the Utah Jazz, where he spent 2.5 seasons nearly a decade ago. On this episode of The Note, the veteran wing joins the podcast from Charlotte, where he had just met up with his new teammates. Korver talks about coming back to Utah, the similarities and differences between now and 2007, and reuniting with Jazz head coach Quin Snyder.

