The Note: NBA All-Star Weekend with the Utah Jazz social media team

Donovan Mitchell scratched his chin and thought for just a second.

With press from around the world converging on All-Star Weekend, the players involved get asked all sorts of questions. Mitchell had been peppered about his new signature sneaker, his relationship with Dwyane Wade and his decision to skip this year’s Slam Dunk Contest.

He was also asked about the best accounts he follows on social media.

“Y’all should follow the Jazz account,” he said. “They’re pretty funny. We’ve got some funny, funny people on the Jazz account.”

Who are those people? And what makes the Utah Jazz standout on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook?

The team’s social media manager, Angie Treasure, gives us an inside look at what it’s like to follow Donovan around during All-Star Weekend, developing the team’s social media voice, and creating community online.

Here’s the rundown of this episode of The Note:

1:30 — Impressions of Charlotte; Bojangles vs. Chick-fil-A vs. In-N-Out

3:00 — What it’s like to follow Donovan Mitchell around during All-Star Weekend

8:15 — The Jazz’s approach to social media

10:00 — Which NBA teams have exceptional social media presences

12:00 — Social media as a “new voice” for the team

14:30 — Developing style and voice online

18:00 — Best moments from All-Star and brushes with NBA celebrity

21:30 — Dunk Contests past, present and future

23:45 — Outro: Jazz fans, you are seen

