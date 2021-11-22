The Note: Lionel Hollins discusses teaching Rudy Gay and Mike Conley early in their careers
When Mike Conley and Rudy Gay entered the league, the Memphis Grizzlies were a 22-win team. Lionel Hollins took over midway through the 2009 season and finished with a 24-58 record.
The next year Memphis won 40 games.
Coach Hollins led the Grizzlies to the franchise’s highest high, a 2013 Western Conference Finals appearance, by sculpting Conley and Gay into winning NBA players. He caught up with JP Chunga to recount that time working with the Grizzlies-turned-Jazzmen.
A rundown of the episode:
Intros.
3:00 — Choosing to go with Mike Conley
10:55 — Rudy Gay’s transformation from scorer to role player
19:10 — Where their careers have taken them
