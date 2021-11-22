The Note: Lionel Hollins discusses teaching Rudy Gay and Mike Conley early in their careers

When Mike Conley and Rudy Gay entered the league, the Memphis Grizzlies were a 22-win team. Lionel Hollins took over midway through the 2009 season and finished with a 24-58 record.

The next year Memphis won 40 games.

Coach Hollins led the Grizzlies to the franchise’s highest high, a 2013 Western Conference Finals appearance, by sculpting Conley and Gay into winning NBA players. He caught up with JP Chunga to recount that time working with the Grizzlies-turned-Jazzmen.

A rundown of the episode:

Intros.

3:00 — Choosing to go with Mike Conley

10:55 — Rudy Gay’s transformation from scorer to role player

19:10 — Where their careers have taken them

