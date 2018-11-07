The Note: Frank Layden looks back on 40 seasons of the Utah Jazz

New Orleans was Frank Layden’s favorite place to scout games as a matter of convenience. Back in the 1970s, Layden was an assistant with the Atlanta Hawks and Louisiana was just an hour’s flight away. He could fly in, watch his team’s upcoming opponent, and be back in his own bed by midnight. Perfect.

The affable coach from Brooklyn couldn’t have known back then where those trips to the Big Easy would eventually take him—or just how hard that journey would be.

On this episode of The Note podcast, Layden reflects on the early days of the Jazz’s move to Utah; the trade that brought Adrian Dantley to Salt Lake and the decision to send the legendary Pistol Pete Maravich away; his choice to hand the coaching reins to Jerry Sloan; and why, 40 years later, Layden still calls Utah home.

