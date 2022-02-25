Dallas Mavericks v Utah Jazz
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - DECEMBER 25: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz smiles during the game against the Dallas Mavericks on December 25, 2021 at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Jeff Swinger/NBAE via Getty Images

The Note: Donovan Mitchell’s connection to Louisville

Posted: Feb 25, 2022

In his first press conference back from a concussion, Donovan Mitchell invoked a former coach.

“It’s been tough because like I said with a concussion, you feel up and down. There are days when you want to do more, but the trainers hold you back - save myself from myself. If it was up to me I would do sprints everyday. I came up from Rick Pitino so I’m used to doing sprints at 6am, 12pm, and 8 o’clock at night...”

Why more than five years out of college is he bringing up Coach Pitino? JP Chunga spoke to a former Louisville assistant to find out Donovan’s connection to his former school.

A rundown of the episode:

Intros.

9:55 — “He (Pitino) coached him hard”

17:40 — Maturity

24:30 — "We're obsessed"

