The Note: Donovan Mitchell’s connection to Louisville
In his first press conference back from a concussion, Donovan Mitchell invoked a former coach.
“It’s been tough because like I said with a concussion, you feel up and down. There are days when you want to do more, but the trainers hold you back - save myself from myself. If it was up to me I would do sprints everyday. I came up from Rick Pitino so I’m used to doing sprints at 6am, 12pm, and 8 o’clock at night...”
Why more than five years out of college is he bringing up Coach Pitino? JP Chunga spoke to a former Louisville assistant to find out Donovan’s connection to his former school.
