The Note: Darrell Griffith has transformed from Dr. Dunkenstein into a mentor for Donovan Mitchell

Darrell Griffith toured the Zions Bank Basketball Campus earlier this month and took plenty of pictures on his iPhone. He wanted to send them to some of his old teammates.

This is the 40th season of Utah Jazz basketball and there are plenty of reminders of the franchise’s past.

“It’s good to see the old school jersey and the logo’s back. It takes you back,” Griffith said. “But it’s kind of hard to stay back when you walk in the practice facility and see a private chef. This is ridiculous—in a good way.”

A lot has changed since Dr. Dunkenstein arrived in Salt Lake City back in 1980. On this episode of The Note podcast, Griffith joins us to reflect on the frustration of his early years in the NBA, playing for Frank Layden and Jerry Sloan, and his relationship with current Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell.

