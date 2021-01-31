Nikola Jokic's 47 points end the Utah Jazz's win streak

A deluge of 3s and a demoralizing deficit.

Those have been the Utah Jazz’s calling card.

But the Jazz got a taste of their own medicine Sunday afternoon, as their 11-game winning streak finally came to an end in a 128-117 road loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic went off for a career-high 47 points — 22 of them on 9-of-11 shooting in the first quarter — to hand the Jazz their first defeat since Jan. 6 at New York.

“You tip your cap,” Jazz head coach Quin Snyder said, “but at the same time, everybody in our locker room has to believe that we can do better. I think we’re capable of doing better.”

Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic led the team in scoring for a second game in a row, finishing with 29 points on 8-of-13 shooting.

“He’s looking good. He feels in rhythm,” Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell said. “This is just a start for him.”

Mitchell was back in the lineup after missing two straight games in the league’s concussion protocol.

But that wasn’t enough to keep pace with Denver’s scorching hot 3-point shooting. The Nuggets went 15-for-17 from deep in the first half to take control of the game and build a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

The Nuggets led by as much as 28 points in this one. The Jazz mounted a rally, cutting the lead to 8 late in the third quarter. But that’s as close as the team would get.

“We came out and played with more energy on the defensive end. We got some key stops on,” Jazz center Derrick Favors said of the rally. “We just picked up the energy and tried to fight back and make good plays. But that’s how we have to start the game out.”

Highlights

| Bogey: 29p | 5 3pm | 4r | 2a

JC: 13p | 4 3pm | 2r | 2a

Don: 13p | 3 3pm | 3a | 1s

Rudy: 12p | 8r | 1a | 1b

Mike: 12p | 8a | 3r

Royce: 12p | 4 3pm | 6r | 3a

Joe: 10p | 6a | 2 3pm

Fav: 7p | 6r | 2b | 1s | 1a#podiumpostgame | @podiumhq pic.twitter.com/gXDo0wh2L7 — utahjazz (@utahjazz) January 31, 2021

Up Next

The Jazz will look to start a brand new winning streak when they return home to host the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday. Tipoff at Vivint Arena is set for 8 p.m.

