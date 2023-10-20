"Next Man Up Mentality" — 5 Things To Know Following Utah's Loss To Sacramento

Despite a combined 50 points from Talen Horton-Tucker and Collin Sexton, Utah fell 116-113 to the Kings in the preseason finale for both teams.

“I felt like tonight, we just pretty much went out there and played, just played our game,” Sexton said of he and Horton-Tucker. “We didn’t come out with the victory but we showed at spurts what we can do, especially when we are out there together.”

Here are five things to know following the loss.

1.) Sexton Microwave Scorer

With Utah’s starting lineup still undecided, it’s unknown where Sexton in the rotation will find himself on opening night. But one thing he does know is that regardless of starting or coming off the bench, Sexton is capable of being an elite scorer at any moment.

“Whenever I’m on the court, I’m just going to give 100%,” he said postgame.

He exploded on Thursday night, scoring 14 of his 24 points in the first half. Most impressively, he did his damage at all three levels, finishing 11-of-16 from the field and 2-of-3 from beyond the arc.

Sexton entered the league as a dynamite guard in transition — which he still is — but has improved as a shooter throughout his career. He’s become useful as a spot-up shooter when he has time to set his feet, which was the case against the Kings.

If head coach Will Hardy elects to use Sexton in a sixth-man role, it’s not hard to envision him wreaking havoc on second-team defenses.

2.) What To Do With THT

As mentioned above, Hardy has yet to announce a starting lineup for the season opener — but Walker Kessler, John Collins, and Lauri Markkanen have started every game they’ve played during the preseason. The only other player to do that during the preseason: Horton-Tucker.

He was sensational in 31 minutes, finishing with a game-high 26 points, eight assists, and two steals on 10-of-19 shooting from the field and 2-of-6 from deep.

The biggest growth he showed was the pace at which he played, rarely getting sped up and actively looking for his teammates; he was often making the right play by making the simple one.

Thursday night was the most comfortable he’s looked at running the offense this preseason.

3.) Hendricks Finding His Way

Because he missed some workouts during the draft process and then the entire summer league recovering from a hamstring injury, playing in the preseason a week ago was the first competitive basketball Taylor Hendricks had played since March.

In his most action of the preseason, Hendricks showed why the Jazz were so high on him as he looked markedly more comfortable and aggressive on the court. He may have shot just 2-of-9 from the field, but it was the shots he took and how he got them that were intriguing. His three-point shot is soft and smooth, and the defensive potential is there.

4.) Sharing The Rock

With four of their main rotation guys missing Thursday night, Coach Hardy was bound to roll out some combinations we hadn’t seen before.

That created an opportunity to get everyone involved. The Jazz finished with 27 assists on their 45 made baskets, their second-most assist total of the preseason. They often passed up good shots for easier shots, showing the sort of connection Hardy has been talking about over the past few weeks.

“This connection is going to be big going into the regular season,” Sexton said. “I feel like we got a lot of depth. Tonight it showed our next man up mentality. … Whenever we got guys out, even during the season, we just got to be ready to step up.”

5.) WHAT A FINISH

It may be the preseason with both teams sitting key starters, but make no mistake, the Jazz and Kings were going at it. Down by five at the half, Utah outscored Sacramento 33-16 over the first 10 minutes of the third to stretch their lead to 12. But the Kings answered with a 9-3 run to close the quarter.

After a Malik Monk three gave the Kings a one-point lead early in the fourth, the teams traded buckets for the next six minutes with the Jazz doing their damage in the paint while the Kings caught fire from beyond the arc.

Horton-Tucker did everything he could to keep Utah in the game with a couple of tough buckets in the clutch, including cutting the deficit to two following a 5-0 run with 13.2 seconds remaining. However, that was as close as the Jazz would get, ending their preseason 3-2.