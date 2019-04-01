For a next-level relationship. On and off the court.

Donovan Mitchell tweeted it as a New Year’s joke.

“New year, new me.”

Mitchell says he was mostly kidding, joining thousands of other people in the familiar refrain. But you know what? He wasn’t wrong.

Mitchell was averaging 20.1 points per game at the time. But since January 1, Mitchell has put up 26.3 points (on 44.6 percent shooting) to go with 4.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.

Safe to say he has taken his game to the next level.

In our exclusive interview, Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell explains how he’s taking his game to the next level, and the secret to making big plays.