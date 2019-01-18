For new Cavaliers Alec Burks and Rodney Hood, the Utah Jazz is still 'family'

The memories came flooding back for Rodney Hood.

On Thursday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers guard got a chance to meet up with Utah Jazz center Ekpe Udoh for dinner at one of his favorite restaurants downtown. He smiled thinking of fond memories of hanging out with his teammates and how his son was born in Salt Lake.

“It’s a lot of good memories,” Hood said. “I appreciated my time here.”

Friday night’s game between the Jazz and the Cavaliers will be a homecoming for Hood and Alec Burks. And for the two former Jazz guards, there are only good feelings as they return to Utah for the first time since their respective trades.

“A lot of emotions,” Burks said. “A lot of great times here that I had. A lot of people showed me a lot of support and love.”

Some familiar faces in the house tonight.



Welcome back, AB & Rodney pic.twitter.com/eA90sqicZr — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 18, 2019

Hood was moved last season in a deal that brought Jae Crowder to Utah. This season, Burks was traded as part of a package for Kyle Korver. In both cases, the former Jazzmen have been able to take on larger roles. Hood is averaging 13 points a game as a full-time starter in Cleveland. Meanwhile, Burks went from averaging 8.4 points in 15.8 minutes a game with the Jazz to putting up 11.9 points in 29 minutes with the Cavs.

“Those two guys gave a lot to us, to me, their teammates, to our program and you want the best for them,” Jazz head coach Quin Snyder said when the two teams met in Cleveland earlier this month.

“It’s all love with them,” Jazz point guard Ricky Rubio said.

The Jazz won the first meeting of the season, but Hood’s and Burks’ former teammates expect them to be ready for their first trip back to Vivint Smart Home Arena.

“They’ve been waiting for this game,” Jazz center Rudy Gobert said. “Those are two guys that we admire and appreciate as people and players. It’s going to be fun to see them again.”

Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell credits Hood, especially, with helping him adjust to the NBA game during his rookie season.

“We were in the same shooting group and helped me a lot as far as what Coach wanted, what he was saying,” Mitchell said. “We have plays that when you get here you have no idea what they’re called, what options there are. I was asking him questions and he was always there to answer them.”

That was especially meaningful for Mitchell considering he and Hood were competing for playing time.

“He could have easily brushed my questions to the side, given me false information,” Mitchell said. “For him to help me the way he did was really special. I’ll always thank him for it.”

Hood appreciated Mitchell’s remarks.

“It means a lot,” Hood said. “Me and Donovan had a lot of talks last year. I just knew he was special form watching him in Summer League. To see how he’s flourished—and he still has a ways to go, that’s the scary part. I’ll always be there for him whenever he needs me.”

Hood did not know what emotions and memories might come flooding back as tipoff approached on Friday night. But he said he does know one thing about his former teammates.

“It’s family,” he said. “I consider them family.”