Neto: 'I feel like I'm home'

Raul Neto tried not to think of himself wearing another jersey.

Five years after the Utah Jazz selected him in the second round of the NBA Draft, the Brazilian point guard entered his first summer as a free agent adamant about returning to Salt Lake City.

“Every time I think about whether I might be here or not, that’s when things went bad,” Neto said. “So I just try to focus on the good things. That’s what got me here today. That’s what made me be in the NBA. That’s what’s going to keep me here for a long time.”

Neto has gone from a starter during his rookie season to the Jazz’s third point guard. No matter his role, Neto said he feels like he has found a home in Utah.

WHY NETO DECIDED TO RE-SIGN WITH THE JAZZ:

During his exit interview with team officials in May, Neto made it clear that it was his preference to stay with the Jazz.

“I told them that this is the best place for me to improve, to be a better player, to be a better person,” Neto said. “I think we’re building something with this team that’s really special. I love it. I feel like I’m home. I feel like I’m part of the team. I told them even when I’m not playing, I feel like I’m a part of the team. I’m happy. That was the main reason I wanted to be here.”

Neto credited the Jazz coaching staff with developing his overall game. He has averaged 4.7 points and 1.7 assists per game over his 162 career appearances in a Jazz uniform. And, at 26 years old, the guard feels his best basketball is still ahead of him.

Neto’s best friend on the team, Rudy Gobert, knows the important role the backup guard plays for the Jazz.

“Rudy was happy,” Neto said. “He texted me congratulations and said you can be good. Don’t think now about your contract, if you should have more money. Just think now about basketball and doing what you’ve got to do. You’re going to have opportunities this season and, like always, be ready.”

WHY THE JAZZ DECIDED TO RE-SIGN NETO:

As he considered what to do with this year’s first-round draft pick, Jazz general manager Dennis Lindsey saw a number of point guards that intrigued him. In the end, though, Lindsey and his team decided none of them would be a better fit than bringing back Neto.

“Is that young, talented point guard going to understand the third point guard role that Raul already understands?” Lindsey said. “Look, it’s tough. It’s tough for him to play very well, shoot very well, and then you tell him he has to wait to play. You have to wait for something to happen to get playing time. We’ve already been through that with him, so we trust him.”

While Neto plays somewhat sparingly, he’s able to make an impact. The point guard has been a 38.8 percent shooter over the last three seasons. And, whether or not he’s playing with the Defensive Player of the Year behind him, statistics show the Jazz are almost always better defensively with Neto on the floor. Last season, the team allowed 4.8 fewer points per defensive possession with Neto on the floor.

“All I know is he’s done everything we’ve asked,” Lindsey said. “He’s never had a bad moment as a teammate.”