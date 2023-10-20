"Motivated To Go Play" — Feeling Like A Rookie Again, Collins Embracing New Chapter In Utah

After six seasons in the NBA, John Collins never imagined he’d feel like a rookie again.

His career has been impressive, averaging 15.8 points and 8.0 rebounds — including a 20-and-10 season — and helped take the Atlanta Hawks to the Eastern Conference Finals. He's seen almost everything a player can expect throughout their career.

Yet as he prepares for his seventh season in the league, and first with the Jazz, a sense of nostalgia is now taking over, and it's making things a little more challenging than expected.

"It's pretty difficult in the sense of feeling like a rookie again," Collins said. "Not in terms of obviously my experience in the NBA. … But it's a new home, new coaches, new everything, new teammates, and it's hard to adjust to new."

Collins was Utah's splashy offseason move, trading for the power forward from Atlanta after his time with the Hawks.

He gives the Jazz an uber-athletic and high-flying forward to pair alongside Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler. While Utah is hoping he regains his form from beyond the arc, Collins' arrival adds a different and versatile dimension to Utah's frontcourt that head coach Will Hardy can't wait to employ.

"His input is valuable," Hardy said of Collins. "It's for John to understand too that we want to help him, but we're also not going to make our team and the game about him. … It's a work in progress."

Collins and Hardy have already laid the foundation for a relationship based on honesty. After Sunday's preseason game against the Clippers in Seattle, the two of them sat for a long time to talk about what had transpired over the past week — their first together.

"Today was a big step in the right direction," Hardy said. "We were able to — after the conversation he and I had and after our staff meeting and watching the film — sort of iron some things out. … I think we refined a few things today."

Although he didn't go into the specifics about his talks with Hardy, Collins agreed regarding how beneficial they were — both in the moment and as the season progresses.

"It's great for me mentally," Collins said. "Physically, it's on me to go out there and do what I do. But mentally, having coach give me that support and knowing that he has my back and that it's OK for me to have some struggles early, it's amazing. For me, mentally, to have that, it's just giving me a lot of confidence."

Although big things are expected of Collins, both from himself and the Jazz, everyone involved understands that it's a process that will take time. There will undoubtedly be growing pains, especially for someone like Collins, who wants nothing more than to win with his new team.

"Obviously, I want to do as best as I can every game," Collins said. "I'm a perfectionist, and I want to fulfill my potential. But, you know, I'm in a new environment, so I'm just trying to take in all the factors and not force it."

"I have to adapt to a bunch of things that I wasn't used to doing in Atlanta, and that's part of the game," he added. "I'm embracing it because it's a new chapter for me, and it also allows my game to grow."

Even through the growing pains, Collins keeps a fresh perspective with his new squad. And while it's far different from his time in Atlanta, the drive to be the best he can be for the team is made easier when surrounded by players with a similar mindset.