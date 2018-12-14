In Mexico City and beyond, the Utah Jazz are aiming for global growth

When the Utah Jazz arrive in Mexico City this week, it will be business as usual.

"It’s cool to go there for a little bit of a showcase game," guard Donovan Mitchell said, "but we take it seriously, and we’re going there to get a win."

But business as usual for the Jazz and the NBA also means taking seriously the chance to look beyond the borders of the United States and continue to cultivate a global fanbase for the league and the game.

"International growth is an imperative," Utah Jazz president Steve Starks said. "This is an opportunity for basketball and the NBA. As a member of this association, we have a responsibility to grow the game."

From "Basketball Without Borders" to the league’s annual preseason trips to China, where 30 million-plus tune in to watch NBA games each week, there is no denying the sport’s rising popularity.

And league officials believe they're just getting started.

"I believe we can be the No. 1 sport in the world," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said this summer. "When I look at the trajectory of growth, the fact that young people, boys and girls, continue to love this sport, are playing this sport, are engaged in the sport of basketball on social media or with online games, I don't know what the limit is."

More than 20,000 fans were at the Arena Ciudad de Mexico on Thursday night to watch the Chicago Bulls and the Orlando Magic face off.

"People watch the NBA everywhere," Magic center Nikola Vucevic said. "When we have a chance to go to different countries, it gives them a chance to watch us play live and to enjoy that experience. They only get to see us on the TV and the internet. When they see us in person, it’s a much different feeling."

Saturday night’s game between the Jazz and the Magic will be the 28th NBA game played in Mexico, the most played in any country outside of the United States and Canada. It will mark the fourth time the Jazz have played in Mexico City.

"We’ve had conversations with the NBA for the past several years about how international our team is," Starks said. "We’re a natural fit abroad. When this opportunity came up, it felt like a great fit."

There were 108 international players from 42 different countries on opening-night NBA rosters this season.

The Jazz roster is a reflection of the sport’s worldwide reach, with players hailing from Spain, France, Brazil, Switzerland, Australia and Canada. And because of that, Starks is seeing more opportunities for the Jazz to break into the global market.

Rudy Gobert and Ricky Rubio are two of the premiere European players in the NBA. So Starks and other Jazz executives spent time in France over the summer on a business trip looking to expand the team’s brand in Europe and Asia. Joe Ingles and Danté Exum bring with them fans from Australia, a connection the Jazz have reinforced by hosting Aussie teams each of the last two preseasons.

Mitchell’s sensational rookie campaign and star power, meanwhile, are also opening up international doors. The guard’s offseason was its own worldwide tour and included a stop in China, where Mitchell is the face of the country’s NBA 2K video game—a game that has more than 35 million registered users.

The Jazz have played in Mexico City previously in 1996 and 2003. The team played its first two games of the 1990-91 season in Tokyo. In 2009, the Jazz preseason included games in London and Madrid.

With the NBA looking to expand its number of international contests, Starks expects that Mexico City won’t be the team's only foreign destination in the coming years.

"We’re certainly interested in these types of opportunities going forward, and I think we’ll be in those conversations," he said.

Jazz forward Georges Niang welcomes the opportunity.

"It’s a blessing that you’re welcomed in another country to play the game you love," Niang said. "It just shows you that the game of basketball can take you so many different places."

And it will be another chance to see just how far the NBA can take the game of basketball.

"I don’t know if we’ll be able to measure specific return-on-investment metrics on this trip," Starks said. "But it will introduce the people of Mexico to some of our players. They can see in person that this is a likable group that plays hard and plays the game the right way. The more people that see that the better."