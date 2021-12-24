Merry Christmas… and Happy All-Star Voting Day.

While everyone sits around the Christmas tree on Dec. 25, opening up presents, going through stockings, and sipping on egg nog, make sure to set your alarms for early morning. The Utah Jazz need your help as the NBA All-Star Voting will tip off at 9 a.m. MST.

The 71st All-Star game will take place in Cleveland, Ohio on Sunday, Feb. 20, at 6 p.m. MST. There will be a special celebration honoring the league's 75th anniversary season.

Fans will have the power to help send their favorite players to Cleveland, making up 50% of the overall vote. Current NBA players will make up 25% of the remaining ballot while selected media will provide the final 25%.

A lot of people wondered if Rudy & Hassan could co-exist ... A little C.O.D. (and a LOT of desire to be great later), the two centers are thriving together. Check out this chat with @nayocampbell, @rudygobert27 & @youngwhiteside #JazzFeatures | @AFCU pic.twitter.com/BgeMdZ9uTs — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 23, 2021

There will be a four-week voting period where fans will have the opportunity to vote daily via either the NBA App or NBA.com. They can then do an additional 10 more votes total for unique players per day on Twitter.

Utah fans will want to make sure to stay tuned to five specific dates throughout the next four weeks: Dec. 25, Jan. 7, Jan. 13, Jan. 17, and Jan. 20 — all of which will serve as "2-for-1" days where the fan vote will count twice.

Once the votes are completed, players will be ranked in multiple sections, first by conference followed by position. They will then be placed into three separate tiers — fan votes, players votes, and media votes — before calculating their score by averaging the weighted rank from all three groups.

Two guards and three front-court players with the highest scores from each conference will be chosen as starters. All of the players selected will then be put into a draft where they will be selected by the two captains, one from each conference. In case of a tie to determine a player's eligibility for the game, the fan voting will decide the outcome.

Utah made organization history last year when three players were chosen for the All-Star game for the first time since the 1988-89 season when Karl Malone, John Stockton, and Mark Eaton were all selected.

Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, and Mike Conley were all selected to participate last year. It was Mitchell and Gobert's second consecutive all-star game, while it was the first selection for Conley.

All three players have continued to excel on the court this year, leading the Jazz to a 22-9 record, third-best in the NBA. Utah has the league's highest-rated offense, the No. 2 ranked net rating, and is one of two teams in the top-6 of offensive and defensive rating.

Don't forget that once those presents are unwrapped and before the true fun begins, make sure to share the love and vote for the Utah Jazz as NBA All-Stars.