Masks Remain Mandatory for Utah Jazz Games

The Utah Jazz and Vivint Arena announced today the continued requirement of wearing masks at home games and all facility events as a health and safety protocol against COVID-19, even after the scheduled April 10 lifting of a statewide mask mandate.

Face masks over the nose and mouth are required for guests and staff (age 2+) throughout the arena unless a person is actively eating or drinking. Compliance with mandatory masks aligns with the safety measures established by the NBA and local health officials for mass gatherings.

Other COVID-19 procedures will remain in place, including health screenings, socially distanced seating arrangements, contactless entry with digital tickets, cashless transactions for concessions and merchandise, and reduced capacity in common spaces.

Vivint Arena has also implemented a “no bag” policy this year to expedite entry and reduce screening touchpoints. The only exceptions are diaper and medical bags that will be X-rayed and cannot be larger than 14x14x6 inches.

“We continue to prioritize the health and safety of our fans, employees and players,” said Utah Jazz President Jim Olson. “We are pleased that fans have been able to attend games since December in a limited capacity with incremental increases. While progress is being made with ongoing vaccinations, we are staying the course to maintain a safe and comfortable environment and will adjust our plans as public health conditions improve.”

The Jazz began the second half of the NBA season in March with an arena capacity of about 5,500 fans. The Jazz have an upcoming five-game homestand from April 8-16. The final home game of the regular season at Vivint Arena is scheduled for May 12.