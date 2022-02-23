LOVELOUD Night with the Utah Jazz Set for March 9

The Utah Jazz announced today plans to celebrate diversity, equity, inclusion and unity with members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community by hosting LOVELOUD Night with the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena on Wednesday, March 9.

Founded in 2017 by Imagine Dragons musician Dan Reynolds, the LOVELOUD Foundation is a catalyst to bring communities and families together to help ignite the vital conversation about what it means to unconditionally love LGBTQ+ youth. The Foundation has awarded grants and is aligned with 28 local organizations or chapters, including Encircle, Equality Utah, Mama Dragons, Utah Pride Center and Human Rights Campaign Utah.

Fans can purchase an upper bowl ticket and a limited edition LOVELOUD T-shirt (sizes subject to availability) starting at $30. Ticket and T-shirt packages, including lower bowl seats for $80, are available for sale at www.utahjazz.com/tickets/plans. Game time is 8 p.m. MT against the Portland Trail Blazers.

“The Utah Jazz embrace inclusivity and believe in creating an environment that is welcoming to everyone,” said Chief Experience Officer Andrea Williams. “LOVELOUD Night is one of the ways the Jazz organization demonstrates its support for acceptance and inclusion. We look forward to recognizing the voices, contributions and talents of the LGBTQ+ community during a Jazz game.”

The LOVELOUD Foundation advisory board said, “The Utah Jazz are at the forefront of creating a space of inclusivity in Utah. The LOVELOUD Foundation is so grateful for the opportunity to partner with the Utah Jazz in creating a space where we can continue our mission of igniting the conversation of what it means to unconditionally love and celebrate our LGBTQ+ friends and family.”

To celebrate the work of LGBTQ+ non-profit organizations, the Jazz will host a pre-game reception and donate tickets purchased by the players to local groups. Tyler Glenn, lead vocalist for the band Neon Trees, will sing the National Anthem. Jazz game night at Vivint Arena will also include a video to recognize LGBTQ+ organizations in Utah, a charitable donation opportunity for the LOVELOUD Foundation and other special performances.

This summer Vivint Arena is also hosting the fourth LOVELOUD Festival on May 14 to benefit LGBTQ+ youth. More information on the musical performers and ticket sales will be available at a later date.

Also upcoming, after hosting Filipino Night in January, the Jazz continue to celebrate diversity and inclusivity with a second international night. French Night presented by Socios.com will be held on March 15 against the Chicago Bulls at Vivint Arena.