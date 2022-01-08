A Lot Of Unknowns Entering Indiana

The last time Utah and Indiana squared off, the game felt more like a wrestling match than an actual basketball game.

Following four ejections, players on both teams afterward admitted that their emotions took over mainly due to the physical nature in which the game was being officiated. In the end though, there were no cheap shots — both physically and verbally — taken, and life in the NBA continued as usual.

However, the rematch tonight promises to be anything but ordinary.

It’s unknown who will suit up for the Jazz on Saturday night after their top-eight rotation players in minutes played all missed Friday’s contest against Toronto for various reasons. Many of them could return, or Utah could roll out another lineup in which Eric Paschall and Elijah Hughes combined for 55 points last night.

On the flip side, Indiana is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak as six players are out due to health and safety protocols. Another three players are questionable to play, all in the process of ramping up their game conditioning in hopes of seeing the court.

Regardless, Utah will be looking for its ninth win in 11 games while the Pacers hope to break their season-long six-game losing streak.

STATS

Utah (28-11, 14-4 away / No. 3 Western Conference)

Offense

*115.8 Points Per Game (No. 1 in NBA)

*116.8 Offensive Rating (No. 1 in NBA)

Defense

*106.6 Points Per Game (No. 10 in NBA)

*107.6 Defensive Rating (No. 7 in NBA)

*Donovan Mitchell: 25.5 points / 5.1 assists / 3.9 rebounds

*Bojan Bogdanovic: 17.8 points / 3.9 rebounds / 42.6% 3P-territory

*Mike Conley: 14.3 points / 5.3 assists / 2.9 rebounds / 42.9% 3P-territory

*Jordan Clarkson: 15.0 points / 3.4 rebounds / 25.6 minutes

Indiana (14-25, 11-10 home / No. 13 Eastern Conference)

Offense

*107.7 Points Per Game (No. 19 in NBA)

*109.7 Offensive Rating (No. 15 in NBA)

Defense

*106.1 Points Per Game (No. 8 in NBA)

*110.2 Defensive Rating (No. 21 in NBA)

*Malcolm Brogdon: 19.0 points / 6.1 assists / 5.3 rebounds

*Domantas Sabonis: 18.7 points / 11.9 rebounds / 4.5 assists

*Lance Stephenson: 13.7 points / 20.7 minutes

*Myles Turner: 13.2 points / 7.3 rebounds / 2.8 blocks

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Time: 5:00 p.m. MST

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse / Indianapolis, IN

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: 1280 The Zone